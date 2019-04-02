Save 40% on StarTech’s USB 3.0 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure, now down to $15 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering the StarTech USB 3.0 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure for $15.32 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $24, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount and comes within cents of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, B&H currently has it on sale for $18, while StarTech direct sells it for $28. This enclosure allows you to turn an old hard drive into new USB 3.0 for your machine. It can notably hit up to 480MBps transfer speeds. Rated 4/5 stars from nearly 400 customers.

If you’re in search of a more bare-bones option, Sabrent’s best-selling $5 SATA to USB adapter is a more budget-conscious buy.

StarTech USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure features:

The S2510BPU33 USB 3.0 Hard Drive Enclosure with UASP lets you connect a 2.5in SATA III hard drive (HDD) or solid state drive (SSD) through an available USB port. The enclosure delivers optimal performance with a USB 3.0 connection, but is backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1 host connections as well.