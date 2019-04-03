Upgrade your battlestation w/ the SteelSeries Apex Gaming Keyboard for $33 (Reg. $50)

Woot is offering the SteelSeries Apex Gaming Keyboard for $32.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Originally $100, this keyboard goes for around $50 at Amazon right now from third-parties and is the best available. This keyboard features RGB backlighting and tons of macro keys, making it perfect for your colorful gaming setup. Plus, you’ll have a built-in USB hub on the back so you don’t lose all of the ports on your computer. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about our peripheral roundup from just $12 Prime shipped. We’ve got other keyboard options, mice, and more to choose from.

SteelSeries Apex gaming keyboard features:

Unlimited number of profiles to create and store

Unlimited macro creation

Complete button remapping

Analyzed usage via recorded movements and heatmap display

6 simultaneous key presses of 20 anti-ghosting capable gaming keys

SteelSeries Apex is designed to give you everything you want and more. With sleek lines and style, the Apex leaves nothing to be desired. Enjoy 88 more ways to win with 22 macro keys each capable of up to 4 macro layers. SteelSeries Active Zone lighting delivers 5 independent color zones, each capable of 16.8 millions colors for style and function. Set unique colors for each of your macro layers enabling you to not only recognize your current layer faster, but also locate groups of keys with ease. The Apex also includes a few extras like integrated USB hub, independent media keys, and a braided nylon cable.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!