Target REDcard members can double their discount sitewide to 10% w/ this promo code

Now through April 6th, Target REDcard members can double their usual 5% discount to 10% when coupon code REDCARD is applied during checkout. That’s double the usual everyday promo that Target runs for its cardholders, and the first time we’ve seen this particular discount in over a year. If you’re already a REDcard holder (and you probably should be), this a sweet deal to save even further on everyday items, tech, fashion and much more.

Aside from the usual 5% discount, there are plenty of other reasons to have a REDcard in your shopping arsenal. Back during Black Friday 2018 we saw Target up the ante with early access to deals and more. You’ll also score free shipping and rotating offers throughout the year.

More on Target REDcard: