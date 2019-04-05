J.Crew has partnered with New Balance for a few years now and its new spring collection is not one to be missed. The two brands first paired up back in 2010 and this season offers an array of styles for both men and women. This new line delivers sneakers that are eye-catching and functional. Whether you’re looking for a sneaker to work out in or just for casual outing this collection has a shoe for you. Plus, prices range from $80 to $190. Head below to find our top picks from the J.Crew and New Balance collaboration.

Men’s Styles

A standout from this collection is the men’s New Balance for J.Crew 791 Leather Sneakers. Its all-white classic look is versatile to pair with an array of outfits and its leather detailing delivers a sleek appearance. It also includes a breathable fleece lining for added warmth and comfort as well as a cushioned footbed. These sneakers are priced at $85.

Also, blue is a huge trend for spring and J.Crew’s New Balance 1400 Midnight shoes are the perfect addition to your wardrobe. These shoes are also timeless to wear for years to come and can be worn with both joggers, khakis, shorts or jeans like. However, this is J.Crew’s most expensive option from the line priced at $180.

New Balance quotes, “New Balance started making shoes in the U.S. over 75 years ago, and it’s now famous for sneakers that combine fashion and function”.

Women’s Styles

Another booming color for spring is lavender and the New Balance x J.Crew Fresh Foam Knit Sneakers are stunning. Made to feel like you’re walking on air, this lightweight style will help to mimic a natural stride. That makes it great for spring runs and training sessions. It’s also cushioned for added comfort and a knit backing promotes less pressure on your achilles. Pick up this style which is fun for spring at $100.

Finally, a sneaker that will be a go-to in your wardrobe is the New Balance 840 Sneakers. Available in a fun light pink color for spring or a navy colorblock option. This sneaker will look wonderful with your favorite pair of denim and a classic t-shirt. This style includes a retro look with a large tongue appearance and its classic, clean look. You can also find the 840 sneakers priced at $100.

Which style was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the Oakley’s new collaboration with designer Jeff Staple which offers a fresh twist on classics from $40.