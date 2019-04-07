Save on Leviton HomeKit gear, solar panels and more from $19 at Home Depot (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot takes up to 30% off Leviton HomeKit gear, solar panels and more. Deals start at $19 with free shipping across the board. Our favorite offer is a two-pack of Leviton 15A HomeKit Decora Smart Switches for $62.96. That’s down from the typical $90 price tag and the best deal we can currently find. For comparison, Amazon charges $45 for one. Add a smart dimmer switch to the mix, and easily bring voice control to most lights in your home. HomeKit control makes it a great fit for fans of Apple’s ecosystem. Best of all? No extra hub is required. Rated 3.6/5 stars. You can find additional offers below or jump into the entire sale right here.
You can also pick up a two-pack of Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plugs for $47.96. That’s around 20% off the usual going rate. This model does not support HomeKit, but you will get Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Leviton Decora Dimmers feature:
Control home lights the easy way with Apple HomeKit technology. Use the free Leviton Decora Smart Home app on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch for full range dimming, adjustable fade rates and LED response activity through the app’s customizable settings. Leviton’s dimming technology ensures smart lighting control, turning lights off whether it’s for a single LED bulb or a strand of holiday lights. The dimmers boast true rocker action; press the top to turn on and the bottom to turn off. Rated for LED and CFL technologies up to 600-Watt with support for legacy incandescent lighting loads up to 1800-Watt. Requires 120-Volt, 60Hz, neutral.