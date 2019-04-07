Save on Leviton HomeKit gear, solar panels and more from $19 at Home Depot (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot takes up to 30% off Leviton HomeKit gear, solar panels and more. Deals start at $19 with free shipping across the board. Our favorite offer is a two-pack of Leviton 15A HomeKit Decora Smart Switches for $62.96. That’s down from the typical $90 price tag and the best deal we can currently find. For comparison, Amazon charges $45 for one. Add a smart dimmer switch to the mix, and easily bring voice control to most lights in your home. HomeKit control makes it a great fit for fans of Apple’s ecosystem. Best of all? No extra hub is required. Rated 3.6/5 stars. You can find additional offers below or jump into the entire sale right here.

You can also pick up a two-pack of Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plugs for $47.96. That’s around 20% off the usual going rate. This model does not support HomeKit, but you will get Alexa and Google Assistant capabilities here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Leviton Decora Dimmers feature: