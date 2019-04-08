Amazon offers new Prime members $10 off their next $20+ purchase at Whole Foods

After last week’s report that Amazon would be slashing Whole Foods prices for Prime members, the company is now offering another incentive. New Prime subscribers will be able to take $10 off their next purchase of $20 or more at Whole Foods. You can take advantage of the offer by signing up for Amazon’s free 30-day Prime trial. The latest Whole Foods offer is available through the end of April and you can check out the full terms and conditions below.

On top of Amazon’s latest offer, Prime members also score plenty of other perks when shopping at Whole Foods. There are special deals just for subscribers as well as free two-hour delivery in select cities, 5% back and more.

Terms and conditions:

To qualify, you must sign-up for Prime by 11:59 p.m. (PT) April 30, 2019, using the sign-up form located at http://www.amazon.com/primesavings or http://www.amazon.com/wholefoods10.

Offer limited to US customers who receive this offer and sign-up for Prime for the first time by 11:59 p.m. (PT) April 30, 2019.

Offer limited to one $10.00 promotional credit per customer.

The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $10.00.

Offer may not be combined with other offers.

You will receive an e-mail from Amazon Prime that will provide instructions on how to redeem the promotional credit using the Whole Foods Market app. Promotional credit must be presented at checkout for it to apply.

Promotional credit expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) May 31, 2019.

Promotional credit applies to any items available for purchase at your Whole Foods Market other than gift cards, alcohol, postage, and gift wrap services.

Promotional credit may only be used on a single purchase of qualifying items totaling at least $20.00, excluding all applicable taxes, and purchase must be made in-store at a Whole Foods Market store in the United States.

