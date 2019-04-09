CORSAIR’s Stereo Gaming Headset returns to Amazon low at $40 (20% off), more from $49

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset for $39.99 shipped. That saves you 20% from the going rate at Best Buy and Corsair as well as Walmart and matches the Amazon all-time. Standout features here include precision-tuned 50mm Neodymium speaker drivers, a built-in microphone that reduces ambient noise and more to level up your game. While this pair was designed to go with your Xbox, outside of a matching green colorway, you won’t find any differences from the other versions. It works with PS4, Switch and PC as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 130 customers. Head below for more.

A great way to put your savings to work is by picking up the CORSAIR ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand. It not only sports flashy RGB lighting, but also provides a nice spot for you to rest and recharge your headphones.

Other gaming headphones on sale:

CORSAIR HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset features:

Enjoy an immersive gaming experience with this black Corsair headset. The ear pads are made of memory foam for comfort during marathon gaming sessions, and the 50mm speaker drivers deliver clear sound quality. This Corsair headset has a unidirectional microphone that filters ambient noise so your teammates hear your commands.

