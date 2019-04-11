Prep for Endgame & help the Avengers take down Thanos w/ this $8.50 Hot Wheels set

Best Buy is offering the Hot Wheels Marvel Avengers vs Thanos Showdown Playset for $8.49 with free shipping over $35 for My Best Buy members. Elite or Elite Plus will bag no-cost delivery, or any member can opt for in-store pickup. Regularly $20, Walmart has it listed for over $16 and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. With Avengers: Endgame just two weeks away, this is the perfect set to pick up the Marvel-loving kid (or adult) in your life. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

As an alternative, you could always pick up the Funko POP! Marvel: Avengers Infinity War Thanos figure for $9 Prime shipped. Though it’s not a full-on playset, it would make a great desk accessory.

If you’re looking for Endgame LEGO sets, those just released, and we have the down low on them right here for your reading pleasure.

Hot Wheels Marvel Avengers vs Thanos features:

Fight the Mad Titan with this Hot Wheels Avengers versus Thanos play set. The Iron Man character car is ready to charge from the launcher in an attempt to take down the large Thanos figure. Expand this Hot Wheels Avengers versus Thanos play set with additional tracks and character cars for exciting team action.

