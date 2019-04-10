Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle is up to $165 off today with free shipping

Trusted game dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Console Bundle for $334.99 shipped. Regularly $500 at Microsoft, this particular bundle has dropped down to slightly below $400 from Amazon third party sellers. While GameStop’s massive Spring Sale is offering $50 gift cards and $100 price drops on other Xbox bundles, today’s deal is still the lowest we can find on Xbox One X. Although if there is a specific bundle you’re after, that’s the place to check right now. You’ll find all of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and more details down below.

With your savings here, consider picking up an Xbox controller charger. The AmazonBasics option goes for $25 and carries solid ratings from over 700 gamers. We also have the PDP Talon universal remote for Xbox One at $15 Prime shipped (25% off).

Join the battle with the Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle which includes a full-game download of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS enhanced for Xbox One X with support for 4K resolution and HDR

Drop into a competitive survival battle and defeat every player on the map to be the last player left alive

Games play better on Xbox One X. Experience 40% more power than any other console. 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player provide more immersive gaming and entertainment

Access your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more