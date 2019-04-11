Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Sheltered, Million Onion Hotel, more

- Apr. 11th 2019 9:54 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Million Onion Hotel, Worms3, Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout, OK Golf, Worms 2: Armageddon, Sheltered and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Bee – Classic Edition: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Worms3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WORMS: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ticket to Earth: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sheltered: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Worms 2: Armageddon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metronome: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War $30, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from $40, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Tiny Defense 2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace ~ Rain & Thunder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: After Burner Climax: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Speech Tutor: $8 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $6 (Reg. $10)

Mac: SimCity: Complete Edition: $5 (Reg. $15)

