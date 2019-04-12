Apple’s official Milanese Loop Watch Band sees rare price drop to $90 (Orig. $149)

Best Buy offers Apple’s official 42mm Milanese Loop Watch Band for $89.99 shipped. Note: You may have to select the ’42mm’ size on the product page to see this sale price. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 and rarely broke from that price. This is the best we’ve tracked from reputable sellers. There’s a lot to like about Apple’s in-house Milanese Loop band, including a smooth stainless steel design with magnetic clasps. More details below.

If you’re still not ready to shell out $90 for Apple’s official band, there are plenty of lower-cost alternatives. This third-party option is $15 and available in various colors and finishes. Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands from $5 for even more styles.

Apple Milanese Loop Watch Band features:

A modern interpretation of a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century. Woven on specialized Italian machines, the smooth stainless steel mesh wraps fluidly around your wrist. And because it’s fully magnetic, the Milanese Loop is infinitely adjustable, ensuring a perfect fit.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!