Save on best-selling Arlo security cameras, doorbells, and accessories from $60

Best Buy’s 2-day sale that we told you about this morning has a number of notable Arlo discounts, headlined by the Audio Doorbell which is currently $59.99 shipped. You’ll need a My Best Buy membership to take advantage of these offers, and it is free to sign-up. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate at Amazon and the best offer we can find. The Arlo Audio Doorbell offers notifications when you have visitors and enables two-way communication as well. One cool feature is that visitors can leave you messages, like an answering machine. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More deals below.
Another standout is a two-pack of Arlo’s Indoor/Outdoor Security Lights for $99.99 shipped. This bundle includes extra batteries, and is over $50 less than Amazon’s current price without the extras. With a wire-free and weather-resistant design, you’ll be able to easily illuminate outdoor and indoor spaces. Perfect for pairing with cameras for added coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Other notable deals include:
- Arlo Pro 4-camera 720p Camera Bundle: $430 (Reg. $600)
- Arlo Pro 2 1080p Camera Bundle: $200 (Reg. $250+)
Arlo Audio Doorbell features:
Get notified of incoming house guests via your smartphone with this Arlo Audio Doorbell. Built-in controls let you choose your preferred chimes, adjust volume and turn off the sound, and the wire-free design provides neat, clutter-free installation. This Arlo Audio Doorbell is weather-resistant to effectively withstand heat and outside elements.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!