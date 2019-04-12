Save on best-selling Arlo security cameras, doorbells, and accessories from $60

- Apr. 12th 2019 9:14 am ET

0

Best Buy’s 2-day sale that we told you about this morning has a number of notable Arlo discounts, headlined by the Audio Doorbell which is currently $59.99 shipped. You’ll need a My Best Buy membership to take advantage of these offers, and it is free to sign-up. That’s good for $20 off the regular going rate at Amazon and the best offer we can find. The Arlo Audio Doorbell offers notifications when you have visitors and enables two-way communication as well. One cool feature is that visitors can leave you messages, like an answering machine. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More deals below.

Another standout is a two-pack of Arlo’s Indoor/Outdoor Security Lights for $99.99 shipped. This bundle includes extra batteries, and is over $50 less than Amazon’s current price without the extras. With a wire-free and weather-resistant design, you’ll be able to easily illuminate outdoor and indoor spaces. Perfect for pairing with cameras for added coverage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Arlo Audio Doorbell features:

Get notified of incoming house guests via your smartphone with this Arlo Audio Doorbell. Built-in controls let you choose your preferred chimes, adjust volume and turn off the sound, and the wire-free design provides neat, clutter-free installation. This Arlo Audio Doorbell is weather-resistant to effectively withstand heat and outside elements.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Arlo

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp