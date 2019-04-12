This ClearStream Eclipse Amplified TV Antenna features a 50-mile range: $39 (Reg. $60)

Amazon offers the AntennasDirect ClearStream Eclipse Amplified TV Antenna for $39.21 shipped. You’ll typically find it selling for $60 at retailers like Best Buy. That’s good for a 35% discount and ties the Amazon all-time low. This antenna can pull in content from up to 50 miles away and allows you to add local news, sports and more to your cord-cutting setup. The unique thing about this antenna is that it features Sure Grip technology, which allows it to stick to your wall without tape or extra hardware. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

We also spotted a notable deal on an AmazonBasics OTA Antennaat $12.50 Prime shipped. It only features a 35-mile range, should the additional 5 miles not make much of a difference for you.

And if building the ultimate cord-cutting setup is what you seek, then be sure to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

ClearStream Eclipse Amplified TV Antenna features:

Get high-definition television reception with this ClearStream Eclipse digital antenna. Attach it to any flat surface without hardware, as its exclusive Sure Grip technology makes installation easy. This ClearStream Eclipse digital antenna is portable for use at home and on the road, and it picks up signals within a 50-mile range.

