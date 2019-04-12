Save 25% on this Linksys Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System at $150 shipped, more

Walmart is currently offering the Linksys Velop Dual Band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System Three-pack for $149.99 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 25% discount, beats the previous price drop by $20 and is a new all-time low. This Linksys Wi-Fi system can offer up to 4,500 square feet with 802.11ac coverage and touts a maximum of 1.2Gbps network speeds. Other notable features include Alexa capabilities, device prioritization and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Amazon is also getting in on the discounts, offering the TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Smart Hub Mesh Router Two-Pack for $247.97 shipped. That’s good for an 18% discount and matches our previous mention. This mesh router two-pack double as a smart home hub and features built-in Zigbee capabilities, up to 4,500 square feet of coverage and a maximum of 1.5Gbps speeds. Over 820 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Linksys Velop Whole Home with Intelligent Mesh technology is an award-winning family mesh Wi-Fi system created to work seamlessly together. Mix and match nodes with different speeds to customize performance or interchange colors to coordinate with your home style. Regardless of shape, size or wherever your internet comes in, Velop can be customized to your home. With coverage up to 4,500 square feet, it provides seamless Wi-Fi everywhere and continuously optimizes to find the fastest path to the internet.

