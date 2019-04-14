Customize your streaming setup w/ Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini for $70 (Reg. up to $100)

Apr. 14th 2019

Amazon offers the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $69.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for up to 30% off the regular going rate and $10 less than our previous mention. The Elgato Stream Deck Mini is perfect for avid streamers but also those looking to enjoy a most customized workflow. Six customizable buttons allows users to quickly call up various tasks and apps. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

  • 6 LCD keys: tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more; Unlimited control: turn keys into folders to access unlimited actions
  • Multi Actions: launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap
  • Fully customizable: personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs or choose from hundreds of pre-selected
  • Direct integration: control Game Capture, OBS, XSplit, Streamlabs, Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and more
  • Easy setup: simply drag and drop actions onto keys in the app

