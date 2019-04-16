Google Home Hub drops even further, bring Assistant into your life for $75 (Reg. $129+)

ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub for $74.99 shipped when promo code ALT13 is applied during checkout when you’ve logged in to your free Rakuten account. For comparison, it usually sells for $129 at Best Buy and as much as $149 at other retailers. Today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention. Bring the Google Home Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services. Pair it with a discounted Nest and take your savings even further. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer an Echo Dot? Save further and go with Amazon’s popular Echo speaker. Its compact design makes it perfect for any space in your smart home, and the low-cost entry point makes it all the more intriguing.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

