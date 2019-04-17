Save over 40% on LG’s 300W 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System at $158 shipped

Walmart is currently offering the LG SJ4Y-S 300W 2.1-Channel Soundbar System for $158 shipped. Note: price will drop once added to your cart. Normally selling for $275 or so at retailers like B&H, that’s good for an over 40% discount and is the best price we’ve seen in nearly two years. With 300W of power, this Bluetooth soundbar pairs with an external subwoofer to bring a balanced audio package to your home theater. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at HDMI, optical and 3.5mm inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 100 customers.

We’re also still seeing VIZIO’s SmartCast 38-inch Soundbar at $138 (30% off), as well as Samsung’s Sound+ Smart Soundbar, which ditches the remote for Alexa control at $510 (Reg. $700).

If you don’t particularly need the added subwoofer and are looking to save a bit more, then consider picking up AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar at $68.50 instead. It isn’t as feature rich as LG’s option, but it’s definitely a notable budget-conscious purchase.

LG SJ4Y-S 300W 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System features:

Upgrade the sound of your display’s audio with the LG SJ4Y-S 300W 2.1-Channel Soundbar System. It delivers up to 300W of total power, which includes a 180W wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass. Bluetooth is built into the soundbar for pairing with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Once paired, you can wirelessly stream audio from your connected source. At 35″ wide, the SJ4Y-S is recommended for displays 40″ and larger. The soundbar has an HDMI input for digital A/V sources, plus optical and 1/8″ inputs for connecting wired audio sources. An optical cable is included, as well as a wallmount bracket for the soundbar.

