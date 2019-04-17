Save over 40% on LG’s 300W 2.1-Channel Bluetooth Soundbar System at $158 shipped

- Apr. 17th 2019 9:56 am ET

Get this deal
$275 $158
0

Walmart is currently offering the LG SJ4Y-S 300W 2.1-Channel Soundbar System for $158 shipped. Note: price will drop once added to your cart. Normally selling for $275 or so at retailers like B&H, that’s good for an over 40% discount and is the best price we’ve seen in nearly two years. With 300W of power, this Bluetooth soundbar pairs with an external subwoofer to bring a balanced audio package to your home theater. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at HDMI, optical  and 3.5mm inputs. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 100 customers.

We’re also still seeing VIZIO’s SmartCast 38-inch Soundbar at $138 (30% off), as well as Samsung’s Sound+ Smart Soundbar, which ditches the remote for Alexa control at $510 (Reg. $700).

If you don’t particularly need the added subwoofer and are looking to save a bit more, then consider picking up AmazonBasics 31-inch 2.0 Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar at $68.50 instead. It isn’t as feature rich as LG’s option, but it’s definitely a notable budget-conscious purchase. 

LG SJ4Y-S 300W 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System features:

Upgrade the sound of your display’s audio with the LG SJ4Y-S 300W 2.1-Channel Soundbar System. It delivers up to 300W of total power, which includes a 180W wireless subwoofer for enhanced bass. Bluetooth is built into the soundbar for pairing with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as smartphones or tablets. Once paired, you can wirelessly stream audio from your connected source.

At 35″ wide, the SJ4Y-S is recommended for displays 40″ and larger. The soundbar has an HDMI input for digital A/V sources, plus optical and 1/8″ inputs for connecting wired audio sources. An optical cable is included, as well as a wallmount bracket for the soundbar.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$275 $158

Guides

Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Home Theater

Home Theater
LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go