Ubisoft gives $500K to Notre-Dame restoration & offers FREE copies of Assassin’s Creed Unity

Apple’s Tim Cook announced the company would be sending some cash to help restore the Notre-Dame de Paris after a raging fire devastated the historic monument earlier this week. It now looks like the folks at Ubisoft will also be throwing $564,775 (€500,000) to help the cause while offering FREE copies of Assassin’s Creed Unity all week long. Unity featured a detailed redesign of Paris including a stunning recreation of the world-famous Notre-Dame cathedral. Head below for all the details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Simply login or create a Ubisoft account to redeem your FREE copy of Assassin’s Creed Unity. You can head over to this page to add it to your cart if the special landing page isn’t working for you. More details below. This is a PC download only. Physical copies go for $16 or so on Amazon right now, for comparison.

You’ll have plenty of time to catch up on the Assassin’s Creed franchise before the new game hits next year (most likely). We know from sources close to the matter it will take place in the Viking era. Here are the details on that.

Notre Dame de Paris AC Promo:

In light of the devastating fire at the Notre Dame de Paris, Ubisoft wants to give all gamers the chance to experience the majesty and beauty of the cathedral through Assassins Creed Unity on PC. From April 17th at 09:00 am to April 25th at 02:00 am (your local time), you can download Assassins Creed Unity on PC for free, and you’ll own it forever in your Uplay games library

