Add 200GB of top-rated SanDisk microSD storage to your Switch, Android or camera for $25

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC Card for $25 shipped. That’s $10 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, along with being shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof. It’s backed by a 10-year warranty. Includes a microSD card and adapter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

With your savings, grab an Anker microSD card reader and transfer your data anywhere on-the-go. This model has solid ratings and a compact design that’s ideal for most setups.

SanDisk Ultra microSD cards feature:

Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets

Transfer read speeds of up to 100MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.)

Rated A1 for faster app performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)

UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)

