Add 200GB of top-rated SanDisk microSD storage to your Switch, Android or camera for $25

Amazon offers the SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC Card for $25 shipped. That’s $10 off the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, along with being shockproof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and X-ray-proof. It’s backed by a 10-year warranty. Includes a microSD card and adapter. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
With your savings, grab an Anker microSD card reader and transfer your data anywhere on-the-go. This model has solid ratings and a compact design that’s ideal for most setups.
SanDisk Ultra microSD cards feature:
- Ideal for Android-based smartphones and tablets
- Transfer read speeds of up to 100MB/s (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors.)
- Rated A1 for faster app performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors.)
- UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors.)
