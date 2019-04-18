Today’s Best Game Deals: Overwatch: Legendary Edition $18, The Division 2 $53, more

- Apr. 18th 2019 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering Overwatch: Legendary Edition for PS4 and Xbox One at $17.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, otherwise in-store pickup is an option for dodging the delivery fee. That’s an extra $2 off Sony’s current digital PS4 sale price and saves you a total of $22 or so from the going rate. This is one of the best offers we’ve seen for both consoles on the hit title. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Just Dance 2019, Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY, The Division 2 and many more.

