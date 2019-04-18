Today’s Best Game Deals: Overwatch: Legendary Edition $18, The Division 2 $53, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering Overwatch: Legendary Edition for PS4 and Xbox One at $17.99. Free shipping is available on orders over $35, otherwise in-store pickup is an option for dodging the delivery fee. That’s an extra $2 off Sony’s current digital PS4 sale price and saves you a total of $22 or so from the going rate. This is one of the best offers we’ve seen for both consoles on the hit title. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Just Dance 2019, Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY, The Division 2 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- The Division 2: $53 (Reg. $60) | Epic Games
- Also matched at Uplay
- Just Dance 2019: $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Also matched at Walmart
- Batman Arkham Asylum GOTY PC: $4 (Reg. $10) | Newegg
- w/ code APRPCDDWB
- Devil May Cry 5 $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts III $37 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- COD Black Ops III Zombie $13 (Reg. $30+) | Walmart
- Also matched on PS4
- Mario + Rabbids $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Rayman Legends Definitive $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $60) | Target
- God of War on PS4 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Or $24 on PSN
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
