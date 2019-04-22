Acer’s 32-inch Monitor delivers slim white bezels, full HD, and more: $150 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the Acer 32-inch 1080p Monitor (EB321HQ) for $149.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Boost productivity with this attractive and stylish 32-inch display. It’s ready to be mounted, enabling you to set up a slick workspace. With Acer’s Flicker-less tech, a 4ms response, and 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio, this display an option worthy of your consideration. Inputs include HDMI and VGA. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you don’t already have a high-quality HDMI cable on hand, consider Amazon’s Braided offering at $9. With a 10-foot span it’ll be hard to find a layout that it cannot accommodate. Opting for a braided solution means that you’ll benefit from a more durable option that is significantly more durable.

Acer 32-inch 1080p Monitor (EB321HQ) features:

32” Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS Display

Response time: 4ms

Pixel Pitch: 0.3675mm

Ports: 1 x HDMI 1.4 & 1 x VGA

VGA cable included

