Add 4TB of portable Western Digital storage to your Mac, PC or gaming console for $80 (Reg. $100)

Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the WD easystore 4TB USB 3.0 portable external hard drive for $79.99 shipped. Also available direct. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and the best price we can currently find. It’s also $4 less than our previous 4TB mention and around $15 off what Amazon is charging for similar models. Ideal for Time Machine backups, expanding gaming console storage or just having some extra disk space around. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 7,700 Best Buy reviewers.

Update 4/24 @ 11:39 AM: Amazon is offering the SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $49.99 shipped. Also at Newegg. Normally $60, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re still rocking an older spinning hard drive, as most computers are, this is a great way to upgrade your speed and reliability. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Rocking one of Apple’s latest Macs with USB-C? Grab this low-key USB-A adapter and easily bring today’s easystore portable hard drive into the mix. It’s an easy way to add legacy devices to your MacBook and it’s even available in various matching finishes.

WD easystore 4TB portable hard drive features:

Safeguard your library with this 4TB Western Digital hard drive. Its durable construction protects against shock, and USB 3.0 technology facilitates rapid data transfer to keep you working efficiently. This Western Digital hard drive has a slim design for portability, so you can access your files anywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!