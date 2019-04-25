Blu-rays from $10: Planet Earth 6-disc Special Edition, Venom, Creed II 4K, Silent Hill, more

Amazon is offering the 6-disc Special Edition of Planet Earth on Blu-ray for $9.99 Prime shipped. Normally up to $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. If you love learning about our planet, this is a great series on high-quality Blu-ray. Plus, as it’s the special edition, you’ll enjoy 110 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage, with one 10-minute behind-the-scenes program for each episode of Planet Earth. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about the latest iTunes sale with James Bond deals, bundles from $16, $1 HD rental, and more.

And be sure to hook up Movies Anywhere. This will give you access to all of the digital copies on your favorite streaming platforms at the same time.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Planet Earth:

The best-selling factual series of all time is now even better! Planet Earth took the world by storm when it originally aired. It garnered uniformly glowing reviews, won four Emmy Awards, including Best Nonfiction Series and Best Cinematography, and its longevity on the best-seller list is legend. Now, with the addition of all new commentary and new bonus programs, you can relive this incredible experience all over again!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!