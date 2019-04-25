CyberPower’s 850VA UPS keeps your Wi-Fi running through power outages at $70 (20% off)

Newegg is currently offering the CyberPower Ecologic 850VA 12-Outlet UPS (EC850LCD) for $69.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCTYVA42. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Amazon and B&H, comes within $4 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in months. CyberPower’s 850VA UPS offers around 10 minutes of uptime when drawing 200W of power and is a great way to ensure your internet usage isn’t affected by power outages. It has 12 outlets as well, making it a capable option for supplying power to your home theater, desk setup and more. You can also connect it to your computer to monitor energy usage and other stats. Over 800 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Should 850VA be a little overkill for your power needs, consider saving a bit more with AmazonBasics Standby 400VA UPS at $40. If you don’t need to keep an entire system running when the power goes out, this option is ideal for powering a Wi-Fi router and the like.

CyberPower 850VA 12-Outlet UPS features:

A compact UPS with standby topology, the CyberPower Ecologic EC850LCD provides battery backup (using simulated sine wave output) and surge protection for desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, and home entertainment systems. During power interruptions, the EC850LCD offers reliable power protection and battery backup. When the battery backup detects that the computer is off or in sleep mode, computer peripherals connected to the ECO Mode, surge protected outlets will be automatically turned off, reducing power usage and lowering energy costs—USB connection required.

