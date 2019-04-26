In case you’re out of the loop, today is one of the best little-known holidays, National Pretzel Day. An annual event that’s been commemorated for 36 years, April 26th always brings with it discounted or free pretzels. This year is no acceptation, as a variety of franchises and businesses are celebrating by offering special promotions on the beloved doughy snack. Head below for all of the best national pretzel day deals including freebies, buy one get one offers and more.

Sate your appetite with the best Pretzel Day deals

Whether you look forward to National Pretzel Day all year round or just want to grab an after-work snack, you won’t want to miss out on the best deals down below.

Auntie Anne’s

Starting things off, Auntie Anne’s is offering one of the best deals that you’ll want to sink your teeth into for National Pretzel Day. When you purchase any soft pretzel, you’ll get one for free. That gives you the perfect opportunity to treat a friend or special someone to a snack. Best of all, both its original salted or cinnamon flavors are available, in case you were looking for a place to get desert. Plus, unlike some of the other offers, this one lasts through April 28th.

In order to score your BOGO discount, you’ll need to use the QR code found on this landing page or code AANPD19 in the Auntie Anne’s app. Find Auntie Anne’s locations near you.

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Stepping up the game, Wetzel’s Pretzels is celebrating the day by handing out soft pretzels free of charge. That’s right. Just walking into a Wetzel’s location is enough to earn yourself an entirely free salty treat – though you’ll only be able to snatch a single pretzel. Find out where your closest Wetzel’s storefront is by checking out this handy locator.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Continuing the trend of on-the-house snacks, Philly Pretzel Factory is dishing out free pretzels all day on April 26th. Just like Wetzel’s Pretzels, you’re limited to just one per person. Still, this is one of the best deals you’ll get for National Pretzel Day. Not sure where the closest store is to you? Swing by the retailer’s store tracker.

Other best Pretzel Day deals

Purveyor Pretzelmaker is also getting in on the action, offering its rewards members a free salted or unsalted pretzel. If you’re not already a member, be sure to sign up here before heading in-store to grab your freebie. Other one of National Pretzel Day’s best deals gives you a jumbo-sized soft pretzel instead. Ben’s Soft Pretzels is handing them out for free when you give a minimum $1 donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF). So if you want to be rewarded for donating to a good cause, Ben’s Soft Pretzels is the best place to go this National Pretzel Day.

