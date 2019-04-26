Start your RGB journey w/ this 4-pack of smart bulbs for less than $9 each

Shihong US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of TECKIN RGB Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for $35.70 shipped when you use the code 545BNIKS at checkout. Normally closer to $50, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Offering RGB illumination, these bulbs can be controlled via voice through Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. At just under $9 each, this is a great way to expand your smart home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you want HomeKit compatibility and a lower cost, check out the Sylvania SMART+ A19 Soft White LED Bulb for $15.50 Prime shipped. Though it has a higher per-bulb cost, the overall dent in your wallet is lower if you need a single bulb plus you’ll get HomeKit compatibility.

Don’t forget about the sale we’ve got on this two-pack of Eufy Lumos Smart LED Light Bulbs for $24 shipped. And to upgrade your outdoor space, there’s always the Philips Hue Outdoor Pathway Lights at $117, which is the first discount we’ve tracked.

TECKIN RGB Smart Bulb features:

The TECKIN Smart LED bulb allows you to create customized scenes for your appliances so that they run as you like. You can create all kinds of scenes and start your colorful smart life from getting it via your personal wireless lighting system.

