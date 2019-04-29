Anker introduces PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning cables that are “12x more durable” than others

Today Anker has announced the second generation of its USB-C to Lightning cables, officially dubbed Powerline II. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Anker has been using this moniker to name its popular line of connectivity for quite some time. With support for up to 87W of power at a time, these cables can be used with any of Apple’s in-house chargers and most options on the market today. More details below.

Anker introduces new Powerline II cables

Going with a USB-C to Lightning cable is a no-brainer at this point, despite that fact that Apple is still waffling on making it the default accessory with its latest iPhones. Leveraging up to 87W makes is easier to charges devices faster. This is particularly true when it comes to Apple’s iPad Pro lineup.

Anker’s Powerline line has been around for a while. Known for its impressive durability — lasting up to 12 times longer than the competition, according to Anker — these cables come with MFi certification for added peace of mind.

Amazon is selling Anker’s Powerline II cables in varying lengths and colors all for under $20.

