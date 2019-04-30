Amazon Handmade is the retail giant’s answer to Etsy. It boasts a wide variety of handcrafted goods from “Artisans around the world.” Currently, the Amazon Handmade Spring Refresh section features over 100 items that would look great in any garden, living space, or kitchen. Whether you need to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift or want to add minor touches to your home, this collection of seasonal crafts will have what you’re looking for. Head below to see some of our favorite spring-themed Amazon Handmade gifts.

A gallery of kitchen herbs

Is your kitchen lacking character? Before you plan to renovate the entire space, seek to make small changes instead. This $20 set of six Kitchen Herbs Art Prints from North Carolina’s Dream Big Printables (99% positive lifetime) would be a fine way to dress up a bare wall. These 8×10-inch linen prints arrive unframed. Depending on the look you want to achieve, you can leave them as such or find the perfect set of frames to complement your new pictures. With over 450 reviews, this assortment of herbal artwork is rated an incredible 5/5 stars, with customers calling it “beautiful” and “high quality.”

An eye-catching garden decoration

There’s a sense of accomplishment that comes with being able to grow something from scratch and keep it alive. If you’re not quite there yet, this $26 grow. dammit. Metal Garden Stake is for you. Crafted by South Dakota-based 81 Metal Art (99% positive lifetime), it measures roughly 20 inches tall and is as thick as a nickel. Leave this sign in front of your tomato plants as a means of encouragement — they might actually take the advice. Amazon shoppers rate this “charming” and “funny” sign 4.3/5 stars.

The perfect present for an at-home chef

Frederick Engraving (99% positive lifetime) from California specializes in gifts with a personal touch. This includes its Home Sweet Home Cutting Board for $17. Made of food-grade bamboo, it features a laser-engraved design in the lower right-hand corner. It would make a wonderful housewarming gift for the friend or relative who loves to cook. Reviews are light but favorable at a perfect 5 stars; however, this Amazon Handmade Artisan’s other crafts are similarly rated.

Go beyond a bouquet for mom

This Mother’s Day, why not go slightly off script and get mom a beautiful floral wreath she can proudly hang on her front door instead? This colorful Faux Hydrangea Wreath is $65 before applicable shipping charges. Unlike the flowers you usually order for mom, however, these blooms are guaranteed to last a long time. This wreath features a ribbon hanging loop in your choice of four colors. Larger sizes are also available at an extra cost. This wreath was created in Florida by New England Home Accents (99% positive lifetime). While reviews aren’t plentiful for this Amazon Handmade Artisan’s products, they’re still extremely positive.

Now over to you…

Do you have a favorite gift idea from Amazon Handmade’s Spring Refresh section? Have you ever purchased anything from Amazon Handmade at all, either for yourself or someone else? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.

Oh, and if you’re seeking more Mother’s Day gift ideas, Amazon has a whole shop dedicated to that right now. You can also check out these fine spring fragrances for under $40 that mom would love.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!