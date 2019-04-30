Output’s fantastic Mac virtual instruments are now up to 60% off: Exhale, Signal, many more

Output his one of our favorite third-party virtual instrument makers for Mac. It is now offering 25% off all of its best products as well as a huge discount on the full suite bundle. We have previously had the pleasure of reviewing Exhale — a unique vocal synth — as well as the Substance bass engine and the Signal pulse synth. After being used on several blockbuster films and multi-platinum records, it might be worth your time to head below to check out the deals for yourself.
All of the individual deals are quite notable here and sit at around $50 off the regular listings. But if you bundle it all up, you’re looking at more than $1,800 worth of gear for just $559. Still a pricey buy, but if you have been on the fence with these amazing Kontakt instruments (that also work on their own), now’s your shot.
- Exhale $149 (Reg. $199)
- Substance $149 (Reg. $199)
- Signal $149 (Reg. $199)
- Full Suite Bundle $559 ($1,800+ value)
- And many more…
Output Mac Instrument Sale:
From blockbusters like Black Panther and Stranger Things to multi-platinum hits by Rihanna, Coldplay, Diplo, and more. Get creative with our instruments below. Arm yourself with the full arsenal. Buy or upgrade to all of our non-subscription engines, effects, and expansions and save more than 60%!
