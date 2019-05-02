Nearly every Apple Watch Series 4 model is $50 off: Nike+, GPS, Cellular, Sport Loop, more

Amazon is taking $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models priced from $349. You’ll find the same deal including Nike+ variations as well as Cellular at Best Buy. This is a match of the largest discount we’ve seen to date. Apple Watch Series 4 sports a complete redesign with a 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker. Available in both GPS and Cellular configurations, you’ll be able to track your fitness and receive notifications wherever you are. Its swimproof design keeps things safe in the pool, lake, shower or wherever your adventures take you.

Make sure you grab an extra Apple Watch band to complete your new setup. Today’s featured deals are available in various styles, but adding a new strap direct from Apple can be pricey. Head over to our roundup of the best options for any style, including sport, leather, nylon and many more starting at $5.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

GPS and/or Cellular

Over 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker

Electrical and optical heart sensors. Up to 18 hours of battery life. Water resistant 50 meters

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

S4 Sip with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

Track your runs with GPS and altimeter

