Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Stand bundle $38 shipped, more

Amazon offers the Samsung 9W Qi Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand bundle in Black for $38.30 shipped. Pick up the white variant for a little over $1 more. Typically selling for $50 directly from Samsung, that’s good for a 23% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. Included alongside the 9W charging stand is a Fast Charge-enabled wall adapter and USB-C cable. Whether you want to outfit your nightstand or desk with the Qi pad, Samsung’s option is notable for both Galaxy handsets and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from just under 1,300 shoppers.

Take your wireless charging experience to the next level with the fast charge wireless charging Stand 2018 Edition. Available in Black sapphire or White, the new wireless charging Stand allows you to charge your Compatible Galaxy device up to 1.4x faster than standard wireless charging transmitters*. using Samsung’s fast charge technology, the Stand can transfer a faster charge to the device when used with the included fast charge wall charger. The fast charge wireless charging Stand is closing the gap in speed between wireless and wired charging! the Stand is also backwards Compatible for any Qi-enabled device so you can charge those devices wirelessly at standard speeds.

