Manfrotto’s $30 NX Camera Backpack has room for all of your photography essentials (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Manfrotto NX Camera Backpack for $29.99 with free shipping on orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the delivery charge. Originally selling for $70, it’s currently down to $50 directly from Manfrotto. That still saves you 40% from the going rate and drops the price to the best we’ve seen. Monfrotto’s bag has room for all of your photography essentials, including a full-size DSLR and more. Plus a tripod attachment on the outside of the backpack makes it easy to to bring larger accessories as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Those in search of a more lightweight way to carry their camera can instead opt for the AmazonBasics Sling Bag at $23 instead. Not only will you be losing out on storage space, but taking the Amazon route ditches Manfrotto’s higher-end quality as well.

Manfrotto NX Camera Backpack features:

Carry your CSC or drone in this sturdy Manfrotto NX backpack. Store personal belongings in the top compartment, and use the secure rear access and removable insert for your camera or drone. This Manfrotto NX backpack has self-pole and tripod connections and fits Sony A7, Sony A9 or DJI Mavic kits.

