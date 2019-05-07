This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 50% off 4K sale, $8 comedy favorites, $1 rental, more

- May. 7th 2019 8:44 am ET

0

The latest batch of iTunes deals this week are highlighted by a new 4K movie sale, $8 comedies and the latest $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks.

Leading the way this week is iTunes’ $10 4K movie sale, which includes a number of rarely discounted titles that usually sell for around $20. Our top picks include:

iTunes also has an under $8 comedy section this week, dropping prices from the usual $15+ price tags. Notable deals include:

Other notable iTunes deals this week:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Mission Impossible – Fallout. Regularly $5 or more, this film has collected a 97% positive Rotten Tomatoes score and 4.5/5 star rating.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp