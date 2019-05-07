This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 50% off 4K sale, $8 comedy favorites, $1 rental, more

The latest batch of iTunes deals this week are highlighted by a new 4K movie sale, $8 comedies and the latest $1 HD rental. Head below for all of our top picks.

Leading the way this week is iTunes’ $10 4K movie sale, which includes a number of rarely discounted titles that usually sell for around $20. Our top picks include:

iTunes also has an under $8 comedy section this week, dropping prices from the usual $15+ price tags. Notable deals include:

Other notable iTunes deals this week:

This week’s $1 HD rental is Mission Impossible – Fallout. Regularly $5 or more, this film has collected a 97% positive Rotten Tomatoes score and 4.5/5 star rating.

