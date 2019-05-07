The Fitbit Alta HR activity monitor offers heart rate & sleep tracking for $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Alta HR Smartwatch and Activity Tracker in Large for $74.98 shipped. Regularly around $100 for this size/color, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is a match for Amazon’s all-time low. The Fitbit Alta HR offers calorie burn, heart rate, sleep, and more while you work out so you can keep on top of weight lost. Plus, you’ll see notifications like phone calls and texts from your phone right on your wrist. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Looking for more of a classic style? The Nokia Withings Steel Smartwatch works with HealthKit for $83.50. Though it doesn’t offer heart rate tracking, the elegant style might be more what you’re looking for.

Fitbit Alta HR Activity Tracker features:

Track calorie burn, heart rate, gauge workout intensity and get a picture of your overall health without an uncomfortable chest strap.

Automatically tracks how long you sleep, shows your time spent in light, deep and REM sleep, and has a silent alarm to help you wake more peacefully.

Gives you instant access to stats, the time and smartphone notifications.

SmartTrack technology automatically detects and logs workouts to the Fitbit dashboard, so you get credit without ever pushing a button.

Keeps you connected with call, text and calendar notifications on display, so you never miss the messages that matter.

