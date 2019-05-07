This dash camera records the inside and outside of your vehicle at one time for $109 (Reg. $150)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its N2 Dual Dash Camera for $108.79 shipped when you use the code HPKN759A at checkout. Normally $150, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This camera offers dual lenses to record the inside and exterior of your vehicle at up to 1080p. Plus, if you pick up this GPS adapter, your location will be logged in the metadata of your recordings. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Want a higher-quality recording? VANTRUE’s highly-rated N2 Pro Dual Dash Camera records 1080p & 1440p for $150 (Reg. $200). This is for those who want the crispest recording possible from their dash camera.

Looking for other dash cameras? Check out our dash camera roundup, where we compare several offerings to help you make the best decision. And don’t forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card to store your drives on. This model is just $7 at Amazon and makes for a perfect add-on.

Vantrue N2 Dual Dash Camera features:

Dual cam recording simultaneously captures the license plates cars as well as road signs with 1440x1080P@30fps (front) and the cabin 1280x720P@30fps. Single front cam recording, Full-HD 1920×1080 P@30fps resolution of front cam provides great sharp video quality and super night vision. Small and smart dual lens in one body dash camera equipped with F/2.0 aperture, 6 glasses lens and efficient processors captures more details.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!