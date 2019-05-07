Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link AC750 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender for $21.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a 27% discount from the going rate, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Offering up to 750Mbps speeds, this range extender expands your home’s 802.11ac network with dual band coverage. It pairs with a companion app for management and features a one-button setup process for easily configuration out of the box. As a #1 new release, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 805 customers. Head below for more of the best Wi-Fi range extender deals as well as other networking gear discounts.

Other notable Wi-Fi range extender deals and more:

Be sure to put your savings to work from today’s Wi-Fi range extender deals. We can’t think of a better way to do so than picking up some Ethernet cables, as odds are you’ll need them down the road for additional network upgrades. Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6 cables are a notable option, of which you can bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet for $1.

If you’ve done your due diligence and find that even by taking advantage of deals on Wi-Fi range extender a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system won’t cut it, fear not. Consider making the switch to UniFi; we’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

TP-Link AC750 802.11ac Wi-Fi Extender features:

RE220 expands your existing Wi-Fi coverage with next generation 11AC Wi-Fi technology. It works with any standard Wi-Fi router and creates stronger dual band connections in hard-to-reach areas, allowing you to enjoy seamless wireless coverage throughout your home or office. This Wi-Fi range extender deal is a notable balance of affordability and functionality.

