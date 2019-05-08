CORSAIR’s extremely durable Survivor Stealth 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive drops to $27 (23% off)

Newegg offers the CORSAIR Flash Survivor Stealth 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $26.99 shipped. Normally selling for $35, that’s good for a 23% discount and drops the prices to $3 under the Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer is also the best we’ve seen to date. Often times we recommend portable drives as additions to your everyday carry based on compact form-factors. But with the CORSAIR Survivor Stealth, you’re getting so much more. Its CNC-milled, anodized aircraft-grade aluminum housing makes it waterproof up to 200M as well as vibration and shock-resistant. USB 3.0 connectivity also ensures that you have speedy file transfers. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of customers.

Don’t need the extremely rugged design? There are plenty of more affordable 128GB USB 3.0 flash drives available. Sandisk’s highly-rated option will run you $20, saving you a notable amount compared to CORSAIR’s version.

CORSAIR Survivor Stealth 128GB Flash Drive features:

Your files are important — that’s why you’re taking them with you. Flash Survivor Stealth® USB 3.0 flash drives help keep them safe. The anodized, aircraft-grade aluminum housing is waterproof to 200 meters, vibration-resistant, and shock-resistant. If you move a lot of data, you’ve noticed that as convenient as USB flash drives are, they never seem to be as fast as you’d like. USB 3.0 changes the game. Flash Survivor Stealth USB 3.0 offers read speeds up to four times faster than traditional USB 2.0 drives. It’s fast enough to view most videos directly from your Flash Survivor Stealth, without having to take the usual extra step of copying it to a hard drive first.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!