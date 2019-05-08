Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80) for $299.88 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, B&H and Walmart for the same price. That takes $100 off the going rate, beats our previous mention by a few cents and is only the second discount we’ve tracked. Today’s offer is also a new all-time low. The Nighthawk AX8 is one of NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers. It packs up to 6Gbps network speeds, enhanced 8-Stream multi-user connectivity, six Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Note: Shipping times are delayed by two or more weeks at Amazon. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 125 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest wireless networking standard, so making the switch with this router deal will help future-proof your home network. Another forward thinking way to save is by a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet for $11. Odds are you’ll need them down the line for other network upgrades, so picking them up alongside today’s Wi-Fi 6 router deal is a great way to use your savings.

We also spotted the TP-Link SR20 Smart Home 802.11ac Router bundled with a Kasa Door Sensor and Smart Motion Sensor for $89.99 shipped at B&H. Purchasing all three items individually would normally run you $250, with the router fetching $130 alone and the sensors adding on $25 each. Today’s offer is $10 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low. This deal is perfect for those interested in expanding their smart home who may not need a Wi-Fi 6 router.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Router offers improved network capacity for more Wi-Fi devices in your home and 2Gbps wired connectivity support for an incredibly faster Internet experience. It has a 64-bit 1.8GHz quad-core processor designed to transfer multi gigabits of data with almost zero CPU load. 160MHz channel support doubles the speeds as offered by 80MHz channels to provide gigabit speeds to compatible devices.

