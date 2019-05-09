Amazon Music Unlimited is free for three months if you’re a new subscriber ($30 value)

Amazon is offering new subscribers three months of Amazon Music Unlimited service for FREE. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $10 per month. Amazon’s in-house music service delivers access to just about any popular song out there on demand and always ad-free. You can also listen online with unlimited skips, or through your Alexa speaker. Just be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue on past the three-month trial. You can learn more here. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

This limited time offer is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. This promotional offer of 3 months of Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan is valid from 12:00am (PT) May 8, 2019 through 11:59pm (PT) May 14, 2019. After the promotional trial of Amazon Music Unlimited, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 ($7.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.