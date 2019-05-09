This well-reviewed 1000A/20800mAh Car Jump Starter is $45 & has 2 built-in USB ports (50% off)

GOOLOO (99% positive all-time feedback from 8,600+) via Amazon offers its 1000A Peak 20800mAh Car Jump Starter with dual 2.4A USB port for $44.99 shipped when code 7DJVR3C5 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen to date. This jump starter can get the engine going on most 12V cars. Its 20800mAh battery gets you around 30 jump starts, which can also double as fuel for your iPhone as well thanks to the two built-in USB ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 990 customers.

For comparison, today’s offer is about $5 less than the last car jump starter we featured, which only has a 16500mAh battery. So if you were holding out until a later date, this discount is definitely one you’ll want to jump on.

GOOLOO 20800mAh Car Jump Starter features:

The GOOLOO Jump Starter GP200 is so powerful that it makes it easier for you to start most size 12V cars (up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L diesel or Motorcycles , RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, lawnmower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles , oil boat , etc ) up to 30 times with 1000 amps of peak current and heavy duty clamps

Designed with dual USB output, the quick charge 3.0 USB port not only charge faster than usual, but also compatible with almost all USB charging specifications of products and devices.

The GP200 has built-in smart security protection and is more secure to use. The upgrade clamp is bigger 1/2 and more durable than before.

