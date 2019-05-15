Tacklife’s Cordless Rotary Tool is ideal for around the house/DIY crafts, now $16 (Reg. $23)

Inies (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 3.7V Li-on Cordless Rotary Tool (PCG01B) for $16.08. Simply use code 7UVGHSV2 at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $20 and $23 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the best price we can find. Along with USB charging and three speed adjustments, this rotary tool includes a 31-piece accessory kit and a soft rubber handle. It ships with a 24-month warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s deal is about half the price of one of the most affordable Dremels out there for comparison. And while you’re outfitting your home with new tools, be sure to check out today’s Gold Box WORX deals and the AmazonBasics smartphone repair kit at $9.

Tacklife 3.7V Li-on Cordless Rotary Tool:

One button to switch rotation speed among 5,000, 10,000 and 15,000rpm, which adapt to different working situation…USBMICRO interface(compatible with Iphone, Android adapter) and supplied USB charging cable(adapter not included) make simple and convenient charging…Provided with the overload protection, let the work become safe and reliable; Soft rubbrized handle is for comfortable gripping, use anywhere anytime

