Teac’s Analog Belt Drive Turntable w/ USB drops to $150 shipped today (Reg. $225+)

BuyDig is offering the Teac TN-300SE Analog Belt Drive Turntable in Matte Black or Walnut for $149.95 shipped. Simply use code SPIN at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Originally over $320, this model sells for $225 at Amazon for comparison. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Features include USB connectivity for transferring music to digital, 33 1/3 and 45 rpm support, a built-In phono EQ and an aluminum die-cast platter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This is quite a solid deal all things considered, but there are options out there for less. For example, the Audio-Technica ATLP60USB Belt Drive Turntable also includes USB connectivity and goes for $129 at Amazon. However, if you don’t require USB, Pioneer’s PL-990 Automatic Stereo Turntable will likely do the trick at $120 shipped.

Teac TN-300SE Analog Belt Drive Turntable:

Digitize your favorite vinyl records with the Teac TN-300SE-MB Stereo Turntable. Its USB output will allow you to connect it to your compatible Windows or Mac computer to convert the records to digital audio files for storage. The turntable will also connect to nearly any RCA audio input on a receiver or amplifier with its phono/line level switchable audio output. It includes a stereo RCA cable and 45 rpm adapter for convenient connectivity and playback.

