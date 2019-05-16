Score Samsung’s SmartThings Mesh Wi-Fi System at a new low of $225 shipped (20% off), more

Microsoft is currently offering the Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi System for $224.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280, it dropped to $250 at Amazon earlier this week. Now today’s offer brings it down another $25, beats our previous mention by $5 and drops the price to a new all-time low. Samsung’s Mesh System pairs 802.11ac Wi-Fi with a SmartThings hub, allowing for more reliable smart home integration. You can expect to see up to 1,300Mbps transfer speeds, and thanks to multi-user features, improved connectivity as well. In terms of coverage, you’re looking at upwards of 4,500 square feet. A single Samsung SmartThings Router is on sale as well, down to $100 from $120. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers and you can check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Use your savings to bring home a five-pack of three-foot Monoprice SlimRun Cat6A Ethernet Cables for $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. Odds are you’ll need one sometime down the line, so help your future self out and stock up now. 

Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wave 2
  • 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
  • Wi-Fi Range: Up to 4,500 sq ft
  • Up to 1,300 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • Doubles as a Smart Home Hub
  • Control Compatible Smart Home Devices
  • Multi-User MIMO Technology

