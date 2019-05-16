Samsung’s stylish The Frame 43-inch HDR Smart UHDTV gets $300 price cut to $699 shipped

Today only, B&H offers the Samsung The Frame LS03 43-inch HDR Smart UHDTV (UN43LS03NAFXZA) for $699 shipped. Normally selling for $999 at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung direct, that saves you just over 30%, is $$229.50 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price that we’ve seen. The Frame’s standout feature is the striking design that blends into your home. Gone is the typical thick plastic casing and instead, you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Of course, the TV also touts notable features like smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+ and more. Four HDMI ports alongside three USB inputs are included as well. Rated 4/5 stars and you can swing by our announcement coverage for some extra information.

The stylish design certainly brings with it a premium price tag over other 43-inch TVs with similar feature sets. So if something a little more affordable is what you seek, TCL’s 43-Inch 4K Roku Smart UHDTV is a compelling option at $300. You’ll find a more traditional design, but in terms of features like 4K HDR content have made their way onto this model from TCL.

Plus if you’re looking to round out your setup with some improved audio, Harman Kardon’s Omni Bar+ Soundbar has seen a $670 discount down to $230 shipped.

Samsung The Frame 43-inch HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Enjoy your favorite professional and personal artwork, streaming services, TV shows, and more with the Samsung The Frame LS03 43″ Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV. It features an internal library of artwork, plus you can purchase new works online, and the included No-Gap Wall Mount will add to its portrait-like appearance. The Frame has a UHD 3840 x 2160 native resolution and supports the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats for brighter, more vibrant colors than non-HDR displays. Motion Rate 120 technology will digitally enhance fast-moving objects to reduce any blurring that may occur.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!