The Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Series Turntables are on sale starting from $79 (Reg. up to $150)

BuyDig is offering the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Fully Automatic Stereo Turntable System for $79 shipped. Use code TABLE at checkout to redeem the special price. Originally $150, it sells for closer to $100 at Amazon and elsewhere. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and matching our previous mention. With support for 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records, features include a fully automatic belt-drive, RCA output cables, die-cast aluminum platter and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers. Head below for a deal on the Bluetooth model and more details.

We also spotted the Audio-Technica AT-LP60-BT Fully Automatic Bluetooth Turntable in both Navy and Orange for $119 shipped. Just make sure to use the promo code above at checkout. Regularly up to $150, this is matching our previous mention and the best we can find.

We also still have Teac’s Analog Belt Drive Turntable with USB for $150 shipped (Reg. $225+). And then grab this Crosley AC1004A-NA Record Storage Crate for $24.50 to store your vinyl in style.

Audio-Technica AT-LP60:

Cut the cord, keep the vinyl. The AT-LP60-BT gives you all the great features of our popular AT-LP60 fully automatic belt-drive stereo turntable but with the added convenience of Bluetooth wireless connectivity. So you can set up your turntable in one room and listen to it in another without having to run a bunch of cables. Up to eight different pairs of speakers, headphones or other devices that utilize Bluetooth wireless technology can be stored in the AT-LP60-BT’s memory

