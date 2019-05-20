Nest Hub hits all-time low at $68 shipped (Reg. $99)

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest Hub for $67.99 shipped when promo code ALT12 is applied during checkout after you’ve logged in to your free Rakuten account. This is down from the current $99 price tag and usual up to $149 going rate. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked to date. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports and other services. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review, where we called it “useful and just plain cute.” More below.

Looking for something more affordable? Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem is an easy way to get similar smart home specs without the built-in display for less. Echo Dot offers all of Alexa’s voice control features, and pairs well with Philip Hue setups and various other smart home accessories.

Google Home Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Home Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

