Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank $24 Prime shipped, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank for $23.99 Prime shipped when code FI98CWBI has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 20% discount and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. This power bank can refill an iPhone XS over three and a half times and sports an 18W power output for fast charging. Alongside its USB-C port, you’ll also find two USB-A ports. Plus, a slim design makes it ideal for taking on-the-go or with you while traveling. Just under 200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Or power a Nintendo Switch for 6 more hours of gameplay.
Engineered to refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. Powered by INOV (Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage) Technology for fine-tuned power output and more optimized charging cycles. Up to 38% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0/1.0 devices.
