Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank $24 Prime shipped, more

- May. 21st 2019 10:28 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 10000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank for $23.99 Prime shipped when code FI98CWBI has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $30, that’s good for a 20% discount and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen. This power bank can refill an iPhone XS over three and a half times and sports an 18W power output for fast charging. Alongside its USB-C port, you’ll also find two USB-A ports. Plus, a slim design makes it ideal for taking on-the-go or with you while traveling. Just under 200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Native Union MFi Charging Cables from $17.50 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
  • Aukey Cube Power Strip w/ 3 USB ports: $19 (Reg. $26) | Amazon 
    • w/ code Z3W4ULD9
  • August’s 3rd Gen. Smart Lock hits new Amazon all-time low at $99 (Reg. $120+)
  • CHOETECH 10W Qi Car Charger Mount: $17 (Reg. $29) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code CGQ547D5
  • SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $22.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + code S3SM57YQ
  • Aukey 20000mAh Power Bank: $27 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
    • w/ code 8VGHKSA2

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey USB-C PD Car Charger: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code U6AJHIUX
  • Ainope Magnetic Phone Car Mount: $9.50 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code UZA5E9GX
  • Aukey Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $22 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code 3RS2G62F

USB Power Delivery is a new, universal multi-voltage charging standard that dynamically negotiates power output over a USB Type-C connection to safely and efficiently recharge a wide range of compatible devices. Fast charge the new iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Or power a Nintendo Switch for 6 more hours of gameplay.

Engineered to refuel devices up to four times faster than conventional charging. Powered by INOV (Intelligent Negotiation for Optimum Voltage) Technology for fine-tuned power output and more optimized charging cycles. Up to 38% more efficient than Quick Charge 2.0. Backward-compatible with Quick Charge 2.0/1.0 devices.

