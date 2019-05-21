Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $40, Hollow Knight Voidheart $10, more

- May. 21st 2019 9:27 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Devil May Cry 5 from $39.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest DMC title and the perfect opportunity to jump in if you haven’t yet. This time around, the game features 3 distinct playable characters, each with their own abilities and fighting style. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, Firewatch, Red Dead Redemption GOTY, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more.

