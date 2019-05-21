Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $40, Hollow Knight Voidheart $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Devil May Cry 5 from $39.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $60, this is one of the best prices we have tracked on the latest DMC title and the perfect opportunity to jump in if you haven’t yet. This time around, the game features 3 distinct playable characters, each with their own abilities and fighting style. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, Firewatch, Red Dead Redemption GOTY, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition $10 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Firewatch $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Guacamelee! 2 $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Overcooked! 2 $17.50 (Reg. $25) | Microsoft
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Overwatch Legendary $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- NieR GOTY $30 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One $25 (Reg. $35+) | Walmart
- Also available on PS4 for same price
- Resident Evil Revelations Switch $14 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $30 (Reg. $37+) | eShop
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $15 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Collection 1 also down at $15
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $12.50 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- Matched via Microsoft on Xbox
- Kingdom Hearts III $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Mega Man 11 $16.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
- Sekiro from $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $38.50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
