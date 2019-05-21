Save $80 on a pair of JBL’s 306P 6-inch MkII Studio Monitors at $119 shipped, more

Amazon offers a pair of JBL 306P MkII 6-inch 2-Way Powered Studio Monitor for $119 shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s good for an $80 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. JBL’s Studio Monitors bring a wide dynamic sound range alongside a sleek design to your workstation. Thanks to JBL’s Image Control Waveguide technology, these speakers are also said to produce more accurate sound than the average monitor pair. Note: shipping is delayed right now at Amazon, though you can still lock in the discounted price. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 465 shoppers. More details below.

We also spotted the Swans RM600MKll R Home Theatre Speakers for $367.34 shipped. Typically selling for $499, that’s good for an over 26% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked at Amazon and a new low. These more premium speakers feature a satin lacquered rosewood veneer finish alongside a unique driver configuration that is said to offer accurate hi-fi sound. Swans audio gear is well-reviewed overall.

To go alongside the pair of JBL monitors, grab Mackie’s Big KNOB Studio Interface. It’s a highly-rated way to pair them with your Mac and other devices.

JBL 306P MkII Studio Monitor features:

The JBL 306P MkII – Powered 6.5″ Two-Way Studio Monitor is a bi-amplified reference monitor with next-generation drivers, offering high detail, precise imaging, a wide sweet spot, and a remarkable dynamic range to enhance the mix capabilities of any modern workspace. The magnetically-shielded 306P MkII features dual 56W Class-D amplifiers, which power the 6.5″ low frequency woofer and woven-composite 1″ neodymium tweeter. The combined output of the woofer and tweeter offer a frequency response of 47 Hz to 20 kHz with a peak SPL of 110 dB.

