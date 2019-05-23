Dell’s Alienware 25-inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor falls to $280 (Reg. up to $430), more from $100

Dell is currently offering the Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor AW2518Hf for $279.99 shipped. Normally selling for $380 at B&H, that’s good for a $100 discount, is $13 under our previous mention and matches the best price we’ve tracked this year. Best Buy still sells it for $430 as a comparison. Alienware’s Gaming Monitor is headlined by a 240Hz refresh rate which makes it ideal for adding to your battlestation. You’ll also find HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and a three-port USB hub, which gives it flexibility to fit with a variety of different gaming setups. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 140 customers. Find more monitor deals below.

B&H is also getting in on the action today, offering the LG 27MK430H-B 27-inch Monitor at $99.95 shipped as part of its Deal Zone. That’s good for an $90 discount from the going rate at Adorama, is $10 under the previous price drop and a new all-time low. This monitor may not have the 240Hz refresh rate like the gaming model above, but it still packs a 1080p display. It’s a solid way to give your Mac additional screen real estate while not emptying your wallet. Ratings are a bit light on this model thus far. As of now it carries a 5/5 star rating, in-line with other LG displays, which are well-reviewed overall.

To complete your package, use your savings to pick up an additional HDMI cable at Amazon. And if you’ll be looking to pair either of the monitors with a MacBook, then a USB-C to HDMI cable will be a better fit.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features:

Introducing all-new Alienware monitors, mice and keyboards featuring the iconic design you trust for exhilarating, immersive gaming. Whether you’re just starting your collection, or rounding out your arsenal, Alienware accessories are built to enhance your gaming experience as you journey deeper into the game.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!